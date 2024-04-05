Menu

Canada

B.C.’s first female lieutenant-governor, Iona Campagnolo, dies

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 5, 2024 2:05 pm
1 min read
Former B.C. Lieutenant-Governor of Iona Campagnolo has died. She was 92.
Former B.C. Lieutenant-Governor of Iona Campagnolo has died. She was 92.
Former B.C. Lieutenant-Governor Iona Campagnolo has died. She was 92.

Government House was notified of her death on Friday morning and has lowered its flag to half-mast.

The house, which is the official residence of the lieutenant-governor of British Columbia, said funeral arrangements are underway.

A statement will be posted by Government House later Friday.

Campagnolo was born in Vancouver on October 18, 1932. She was a well-known broadcaster and won a B.C. Broadcaster of the Year award, according to the Northern BC Archives.

On September 21, 2001, Campagnolo was appointed by Governor General Adrienne Clarkson, on the advice of Prime Minister Jean Chrétien, as B.C.’s first female lieutenant-governor.

She held that position until September 30, 2007.

Since 2007, Campagnolo remained active and involved with two key B.C. issues — reconciling Indigenous rights and title with crown title, and salmon sustainability, according to archives.

More to come

