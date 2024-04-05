Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

1 death, several overdoses linked to suspected consumption of counterfeit pills

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted April 5, 2024 2:46 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Father speaks out after 15-year-old son dies from overdose'
Father speaks out after 15-year-old son dies from overdose
RELATED: A memorial service was held Friday for a 15-year-old Montrealer who died of a drug overdose. The teen’s family is devastated and hoping to raise awareness. As Global’s Elizabeth Zogalis reports, Mathis Boivin died in his sleep after taking an opioid that was stronger than fentanyl – Jan 5, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Public health authorities are sounding the alarm over “counterfeit pills” that are in wide circulation in the Montreal area.

In a news release Friday, the DRSP of Montreal said one death and several overdoses were linked to the “presumed consumption of hydromorphone” opioid pills, known under the brand name Dilaudid.

Pills currently in circulation were described as being white and triangular in shape with rounded corners that “look like 8 mg hydromorphone tablets (Dilaudid).”

According to the Mayo Clinic, hydromorphone belongs to the group of medicines called narcotic analgesics and is used to “relieve pain severe enough to require opioid treatment.”

Story continues below advertisement

Montreal officials say some samples with “DD 8” printed on the pills were analyzed and found to contain protonitazepyne, while tablets with “PP 8” printed on them were found to contain N-desethyl isotonitazene. Both components are nitazenes or synthetic opioids that authorities say are 25 times stronger than fentanyl.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

The health authority warned it’s easy to mistake counterfeit pills for pharmaceutical tablets because they often look the same.

“All pills bought on the black market can contain a substance (or mixture) other than what is expected,” the department said. “Risks of overdose are high for people who unknowingly take nitazene opioids.”

Trending Now

Public health says naloxone — a medication used to reverse an overdose — should be administered if a person has trouble breathing, makes a snoring or gurgling sound or isn’t breathing at all.

Naloxone should also be used if a person has no response to sound or pain.

Bluish lips and fingernails, and pinpoint pupils are symptoms associated with possible cardiopulmonary arrest. Anyone witnessing an overdose should call 911 immediately.

Click to play video: 'On the front lines of Montreal’s opioid crisis'
On the front lines of Montreal’s opioid crisis
Advertisement
More on Health
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices