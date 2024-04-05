Menu

Fire

1 person taken to hospital following Regina house fire

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted April 5, 2024 12:06 pm
1 min read
One person was removed from a house that was on fire and has been taken to the hospital. View image in full screen
One person was removed from a house that was on fire and has been taken to the hospital. Global Regina
Fire crews were at the scene of an early morning house fire that sent one person to hospital.

According to Regina fire, crews were at the scene at 528 Victoria Ave.

“(There was) fire and smoke from the home on arrival,” according to Regina fire’s social media post. “Firefighters made entry and removed one occupant who has been transported to hospital by EMS.”

Crews managed to get the fire under control and have reported no further injuries occurred.

The house fire will be under investigation.

