1 person taken to hospital following Regina house fire

Fire crews were at the scene of an early morning house fire that sent one person to hospital.

According to Regina fire, crews were at the scene at 528 Victoria Ave.

“(There was) fire and smoke from the home on arrival,” according to Regina fire’s social media post. “Firefighters made entry and removed one occupant who has been transported to hospital by EMS.”

Crews managed to get the fire under control and have reported no further injuries occurred.

The house fire will be under investigation.