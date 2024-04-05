Menu

Ontario targets 2026 start date for skyway twinning project in St. Catharines

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 5, 2024 1:18 pm
1 min read
Bumper-to-bumper traffic on the QEW's Garden City Skyway due to a storm in December 2022. View image in full screen
Bumper-to-bumper traffic on the QEW's Garden City Skyway due to a storm in December 2022. MTO
Ontario revealed more details Friday on how it plans to twin the Garden City Skyway over the Welland Canal, targeting a starting construction date of 2026.

The project, first detailed in the spring of 2022, aims to ease gridlock between provincial border crossings and the Greater Golden Horseshoe.

A new 2.2-kilometre-long bridge would be built north of the existing thoroughfare and connect St. Catharines with Niagara-on-the-Lake.

An estimated 100,000 drivers and commercial vehicles use the current route every day.

Minister of Infrastructure Kinga Surma characterized the project as a “critical corridor expansion” with an estimated $1 trillion worth of goods travelling over the current bridge annually.

“We have issued a request for proposals to five teams for the first phase of work, marking another milestone in our plan to keep goods and people moving across southwestern Ontario,” Surma revealed during a press conference in St. Catharines Friday morning.

The province first began looking at the potential expansion of the skyway in 2010.

In 2020, the ministry unveiled the first elements of a twinning project after assessing the potential expropriation of properties and relocation of utilities.

The skyway twinning was part of the 2022 provincial budget in a $25.1-billion plan to better road, bridge and highway projects across Ontario over the next decade.

The twinning is expected to take about four years to complete and seeks to add a new four-lane bridge to handle Toronto-bound traffic, while the restored existing bridge will be for Niagara-bound vehicles.

Procurement and design is expected to begin in 2025, with construction starting the following year.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

