Crime

Police still trying to find hit-and-run driver who struck 2 teens in Caledon

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 5, 2024 10:56 am
1 min read
Investigators collected 'crucial evidence' at the scene of a November 2023 hit-and-run in Caledon that injured two teens, including a right side mirror from an early-2000s Toyota. View image in full screen
Investigators collected 'crucial evidence' at the scene of a November 2023 hit-and-run in Caledon that injured two teens, including a right side mirror from an early-2000s Toyota. Handout / OPP
Police say they’re still trying to find a hit-and-run driver who struck two teens in Caledon in November, leaving one of the victims with critical injuries.

Ontario Provincial Police issued a renewed appeal for information Friday regarding the collision.

Police said that on Nov. 21, two pedestrians were injured at Albion Vaughan Road near Queensgate Boulevard.

“It was reported that both were walking southbound at approximately 4:30 p.m., when they were hit from behind by a vehicle,” police said.

A 14-year-old boy suffered minor injuries and a 16-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries. Police said both are expected to make a full recovery, however.

Investigators collected “crucial evidence” at the scene “inclusive of an after-market right side mirror, believed to have been from an early-2000s model light brown or grey Toyota Camry or Corolla,” police said.

The vehicle would also have damage to its front-right corner and headlight area, police added.

Officers encourage the driver and any passengers to come forward.

Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.

