Crime

Man dead after Friday morning shooting in Brampton

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 5, 2024 9:13 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser photographed on July 20, 2022. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser photographed on July 20, 2022. Adam Dabrowski /Global News
Peel Regional Police say a man has died after a shooting in Brampton on Friday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 8:30 a.m. on Sudeley Lane, near Wanless Drive and Mississauga Road, police said.

Police said a man was shot and suffered serious injuries.

In an update from Peel Paramedics, they said the man died from his injuries.

There is no word on suspects or what led to the shooting.

More to come.

