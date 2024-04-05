Man dead after Friday morning shooting in Brampton

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Peel Regional Police say a man has died after a shooting in Brampton on Friday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 8:30 a.m. on Sudeley Lane, near Wanless Drive and Mississauga Road, police said.

Police said a man was shot and suffered serious injuries.

In an update from Peel Paramedics, they said the man died from his injuries.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

There is no word on suspects or what led to the shooting.

More to come.

SHOOTING: -Sudeley Ln in #Brampton

-Adult Ml shot and killed

-Suspect(s) fled the scene

-Unknown suspect info at this time

-More to follow as we have it

-Please avoid the area

-PR240112239 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) April 5, 2024