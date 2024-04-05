1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Waterdown: police

A Hamilton woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Waterdown, Ont., on Thursday afternoon, say police.
Investigators say the fatal collision happened on Concession 5 East near Robson Road just after 5 p.m.
It’s believed a Dodge Durango the 34-year-old was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.
She succumbed to injuries in hospital, according to investigators.
Concession 5 East was closed for several hours but was open again as of Friday morning.
This death is Hamilton’s fifth traffic fatality of 2024.
