1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Waterdown: police

A Hamilton woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Waterdown, Ont., on Thursday afternoon, say police.

Investigators say the fatal collision happened on Concession 5 East near Robson Road just after 5 p.m.

It’s believed a Dodge Durango the 34-year-old was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.

She succumbed to injuries in hospital, according to investigators.

Concession 5 East was closed for several hours but was open again as of Friday morning.

This death is Hamilton’s fifth traffic fatality of 2024.