Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

How many jobs did Canada add in March? StatCan to release data

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 5, 2024 7:38 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What new grads can do to stand out in Canada’s active job market'
What new grads can do to stand out in Canada’s active job market
WATCH: What new grads can do to stand out in Canada's active job market
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Statistics Canada is set to release its March labour force survey Friday morning.

RBC expects the report to show the economy added 25,000 jobs, which it says won’t be enough to keep the unemployment rate from rising to 5.9 per cent.

Canada’s unemployment rate was 5.8 per cent in February.

Click to play video: '‘Robust’ GDP growth in early 2024 puts Bank of Canada in tough spot'
‘Robust’ GDP growth in early 2024 puts Bank of Canada in tough spot
Trending Now

The Canadian economy has continued to add more jobs, even as high interest rates weigh on economic growth.

Story continues below advertisement

But employment gains have not kept up with the increase in population supported by higher permanent and temporary immigration.

The latest employment data comes days before the Bank of Canada’s next interest rate announcement, which is set for April 10.

More on Money
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices