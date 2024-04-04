Owner of Brampton boxing gym accused of multiple sexual assaults

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say they have arrested the president/owner of a boxing gym in Brampton in connection with multiple sexual assault charges.

Investigators allege the owner of “King of the Ring” located near Airport Road and Williams Parkway had been operating the gym for more than 20 years.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“During this time, it is alleged that he committed numerous sexual assaults on multiple youth victims,” police said.

Police said 68-year-old Ajaz Khan, from Wasaga Beach, was arrested on March 27 following several search warrants.

Khan is facing 52 criminal offences including sexual assault, sexual interference, corrupting a minor and making child pornography.

Police said investigators believe there may be additional victims and are appealing for them or anyone with information to come forward.