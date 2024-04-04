Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Owner of Brampton boxing gym accused of multiple sexual assaults

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 4, 2024 1:39 pm
1 min read
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Peel Regional Police say they have arrested the president/owner of a boxing gym in Brampton in connection with multiple sexual assault charges.

Investigators allege the owner of “King of the Ring” located near Airport Road and Williams Parkway had been operating the gym for more than 20 years.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“During this time, it is alleged that he committed numerous sexual assaults on multiple youth victims,” police said.

Police said 68-year-old Ajaz Khan, from Wasaga Beach, was arrested on March 27 following several search warrants.

Trending Now

Khan is facing 52 criminal offences including sexual assault, sexual interference, corrupting a minor and making child pornography.

Police said investigators believe there may be additional victims and are appealing for them or anyone with information to come forward.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices