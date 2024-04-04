Tyndall Avenue blaze sends 2 Winnipeggers to hospital, firefighters say

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were taken to hospital after a fire at a two-storey Tyndall Avenue townhouse Wednesday night.

Winnipeg firefighters were called to the scene just before 11:30 p.m., and had the blaze under control in less than half an hour.

While some residents were able to leave the building safely before crews arrived, others needed be helped out by firefighters. The city’s emergency social services were on-scene to help displaced residents find a temporary place to syay.

Of the four people who were assessed by paramedics on scene, one was taken to hospital in stable condition, the other in unstable condition.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says most of the damage was contained in the suite where the fire started, and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.