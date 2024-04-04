Menu

Share

Fire

Tyndall Avenue blaze sends 2 Winnipeggers to hospital, firefighters say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 4, 2024 1:13 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg fire truck View image in full screen
A Winnipeg fire truck. Global News / File
Two people were taken to hospital after a fire at a two-storey Tyndall Avenue townhouse Wednesday night.

Winnipeg firefighters were called to the scene just before 11:30 p.m., and had the blaze under control in less than half an hour.

While some residents were able to leave the building safely before crews arrived, others needed be helped out by firefighters. The city’s emergency social services were on-scene to help displaced residents find a temporary place to syay.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Of the four people who were assessed by paramedics on scene, one was taken to hospital in stable condition, the other in unstable condition.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says most of the damage was contained in the suite where the fire started, and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Constant fires running Winnipeg’s firefighters ragged, union says
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

