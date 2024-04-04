Menu

Crime

Charges laid after woman cut off from friends and finances, sexually assaulted: London police

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted April 4, 2024 2:31 pm
1 min read
london police badge patch file View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Matthew Trevithick / Global News
A London, Ont., man is facing several charges after a woman advertising sexual services online was allegedly convinced to stay at his home, isolated from her friends and family, losing access to her finances and eventually assaulted.

Police say the woman was contacted by the suspect in early July and they agreed to meet in connection with “the services advertised.”

Soon after, they became friends and the man invited the woman to live with him. Police allege he then isolated the woman from her loved ones, took control of her money and “began arranging sexual interactions between her and other men.”

The situation escalated in December when the suspect rented a room at a south-end hotel and demanded she provide sexual services she had not agreed to. Police say he sexually assaulted her and left.

In early February, the woman reached out to the police and on April 3 the suspect was arrested.

Police say the 39-year-old faces several charges including sexual assault, forcible confinement and criminal harassment by repeated communication.

