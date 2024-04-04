Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

E-scooters coming to Mississauga this summer

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 4, 2024 12:42 pm
1 min read
Illustration picture shows a person using a self-service electric scooters in streets of Paris, France on August 8, 2023. View image in full screen
Illustration picture shows a person using a self-service electric scooters in streets of Paris, France on August 8, 2023. Victor Joly/ABACAPRESS.COM via CP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A shared system of e-scooters and e-bikes is coming to Mississauga this summer.

The City of Mississauga announced in a news release this week that it has partnered with Lime Technology and Bird Canada.

Up to 300 electric pedal-assist bikes and 900 electric scooters will be available for use across the city, for a fee.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“With this new shared system, users will be able to travel throughout Mississauga using another mode of transportation that is fun, convenient and environmentally friendly,” The City said.

“Users will have the flexibility to park their device … at a bike rack or another designated location closest to their destination.”

Trending Now

The City said the devices will be programmed with no-ride zones on sidewalks and other restricted areas, slow-ride zones in busy areas, and no-parking zones “to ensure trips can only end in areas approved for parking.”

Story continues below advertisement

The City said it has approved a three-year contract with Lime and Bird, and the program will be rolling out this summer.

More on Toronto
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices