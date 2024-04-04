E-scooters coming to Mississauga this summer

Send this page to someone via email

A shared system of e-scooters and e-bikes is coming to Mississauga this summer.

The City of Mississauga announced in a news release this week that it has partnered with Lime Technology and Bird Canada.

Up to 300 electric pedal-assist bikes and 900 electric scooters will be available for use across the city, for a fee.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“With this new shared system, users will be able to travel throughout Mississauga using another mode of transportation that is fun, convenient and environmentally friendly,” The City said.

“Users will have the flexibility to park their device … at a bike rack or another designated location closest to their destination.”

The City said the devices will be programmed with no-ride zones on sidewalks and other restricted areas, slow-ride zones in busy areas, and no-parking zones “to ensure trips can only end in areas approved for parking.”

Story continues below advertisement

The City said it has approved a three-year contract with Lime and Bird, and the program will be rolling out this summer.