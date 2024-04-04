Halifax museum hopes move to Ontario zoo will lift spirits of mascot, Merlin the macaw

Send this page to someone via email

Merlin the macaw, a beloved museum mascot in Halifax, is moving to a zoo in Ontario in hopes a “more socially stimulating environment” will raise his spirits.

The hybrid rainbow macaw was hatched in captivity in 2002 and has been a part of the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic since 2006. He lives alone in an enclosure at the museum on Lower Water Street.

The talkative bird is known to say “cracker” and “peek-a-boo,” and regularly shares a laugh with visitors. He can’t fly, and occasionally leaves his enclosure at the museum under staff supervision.

For 10 years, Merlin Cam was also livestreamed online — allowing fans around the world to catch a glimpse of his daily life.

But the museum says Merlin has shown signs of stress and depression since the COVID-19 pandemic, when the museum was forced to close.

“The change in routine and lack of visitor interaction affected Merlin which led him to snip his feathers,” the museum wrote on its website. “Merlin’s health and happiness are priorities for us, and we are following his veterinarian’s recommendations.”

So, on April 15, Safari Niagara staff will travel with Merlin to their zoo in Fort Erie, Ont.

There, Merlin will be able to socialize with other macaws and birds at his new home.

“As Merlin’s veterinarian, I have been working with museum staff to monitor Merlin’s health. Rehoming Merlin to Safari Niagara will provide Merlin with a more socially stimulating environment with other macaws and bird species,” said Dr. Kim Peacock, of St. Margaret’s bay Animal Hospital, in a statement.

“As an intelligent, social and curious animal, the move will benefit Merlin.”

Safari Niagara is certified with Canada’s Accredited Zoos and Aquariums (CAZA) and a member of the Zoological Association of America (ZAA).

According to the museum, macaws generally live to be around 85. Merlin will turn 22 this year.