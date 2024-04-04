Fraud investigation leads to charges against former store employee: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been laid against a Kitchener man in connection with a fraud investigation in Guelph.

A loss prevention officer at a store on Stone Road West contacted Guelph Police Service on Mar. 25 to report some fraudulent transactions that were allegedly made by a former employee.

Investigators say a scheme was developed for several items purchased between November and January at locations in Guelph and Waterloo Region. They say the price tags were later attached to less expensive items and returned to a different store for a refund.

Investigators say that resulted in losses of around $1,800.

They believe the accused was able to conduct his scheme due to his knowledge of the store’s return policy.

A 28-year-old turned himself into police in Guelph on Wednesday and will be back in court on May 14.