Weather

Weather warning issued in Calgary as city braces for up to 30 cm of snow

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted April 4, 2024 10:35 am
WATCH ABOVE: (From November 2019) Winter driving season has arrived in Alberta, but are you prepared? As Tiffany Lizee reports, a new survey shows many are not. – Nov 26, 2019
Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a snowfall warning for Calgary and other parts of southern Alberta on Thursday.

The weather agency issued the warning at 4:38 a.m.

“Snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 30 cm is expected,” ECCC said in a post on its website. “Heavy snow will taper off Friday morning.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

The weather agency warned people who will be driving as the snow falls that they should prepare for “quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.”

