Weather warning issued in Calgary as city braces for up to 30 cm of snow

Send this page to someone via email

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a snowfall warning for Calgary and other parts of southern Alberta on Thursday.

The weather agency issued the warning at 4:38 a.m.

“Snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 30 cm is expected,” ECCC said in a post on its website. “Heavy snow will taper off Friday morning.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

Good morning, the City of #Calgary is now under a snowfall warning. We're expecting 10-15 cm of snow through today and another 5-10 is possible tonight. Flurries continue through the weekend but temperatures slowly improve! #Alberta #YYC pic.twitter.com/7oSxWDTGoC — Tiffany Lizée (@TiffanyLizee) April 4, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

The weather agency warned people who will be driving as the snow falls that they should prepare for “quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.”

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.