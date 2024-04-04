Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Spring storm causes power outages in Quebec, Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 4, 2024 6:09 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Early spring storm’ expected to move into Toronto with heavy rain, winds and wet snow'
‘Early spring storm’ expected to move into Toronto with heavy rain, winds and wet snow
RELATED: ‘Early spring storm’ expected to move into Toronto with heavy rain, winds and wet snow.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

More than 274,000 Hydro Quebec customers are in the dark this morning as a significant spring storm rolls through the region.

According to the utility’s web-based outage map, the affected area ranges from near Gatineau to Montreal’s eastern suburbs.

Hydro One, in Ontario, is reporting that 46,359 of its customers have no electricity. However, a statement says its restoration crews have already restored power to some 125,000 customers since the storm began.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

As of 6:00 a.m. Hydro Ottawa is only listing 63 customers affected.

Trending Now

Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings from much of the region, with as much as 25 centimetres expected.

Special advisories cover areas from southwestern Ontario to New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, where heavy wet snow can also be expected. In Nova Scotia’s south, a wind warning is also in effect, with gusts forecasted to top out around 90 kilometres per hour.

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices