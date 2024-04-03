Menu

Canada

Source of ‘unpleasant odours’ near Calgary airport determined

By Carolyn Kury de Castillo Global News
Posted April 3, 2024 7:43 pm
1 min read
A ground crew member guides a plane into position at an airport in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. View image in full screen
A ground crew member guides a plane into position at an airport in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Jeff McIntosh
It may not be aromatic but at least it’s not dangerous.

That’s the assessment from officials regarding complaints of odours near the Calgary International Airport recently.

A foul smell emanating near the Calgary airport poses no risk to residents, airport officials say.

In a statement posted to social media, airport officials said the odours “do not present a risk to public health or the environment.”

“The Calgary Airport Authority, the Calgary Fire Department and the City of Calgary environmental monitoring staff routinely sample both the water and air when odours are present. Although these odours are strongest outdoors, they may also be noticeable indoors, including throughout parts of the terminal.”

“We’re aware that members of our community have recently noticed odours near the airport. Although these odours can be unpleasant, field testing has indicated they do not present a risk to public health or the environment.”

Officials said the fluctuating weather conditions have made the situation a lot worse because a “greater than usual amount of deicing fluid” has been required.

YYC said its annual strategy of storm-water restoration and maintenance has helped combat the lingering odour.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

