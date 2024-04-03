Source of ‘unpleasant odours’ near Calgary airport determined

Send this page to someone via email

It may not be aromatic but at least it’s not dangerous.

That’s the assessment from officials regarding complaints of odours near the Calgary International Airport recently.

In a statement posted to social media, airport officials said the odours “do not present a risk to public health or the environment.”

“The Calgary Airport Authority, the Calgary Fire Department and the City of Calgary environmental monitoring staff routinely sample both the water and air when odours are present. Although these odours are strongest outdoors, they may also be noticeable indoors, including throughout parts of the terminal.”

Officials said the fluctuating weather conditions have made the situation a lot worse because a “greater than usual amount of deicing fluid” has been required.

YYC said its annual strategy of storm-water restoration and maintenance has helped combat the lingering odour.