Canada

BlackBerry sees revenue hit US$173M, but reports Q4 loss

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 3, 2024 6:20 pm
BlackBerry Ltd. says it lost US$56 million in its latest quarter, compared with a loss of US$495 million a year ago.

The Waterloo, Ont.-based technology company, which reports its earnings in U.S. dollars, says the fourth-quarter loss amounts to 10 cents US per diluted share compared with a loss of 85 cents US per diluted share a year earlier.

BlackBerry says its revenue for the quarter ended Feb. 29 was US$173 million compared with US$151 million in the prior year’s fourth quarter.

Revenue from its internet of things business came in at US$66 million, up from US$53 million in the prior fourth quarter.

BlackBerry’s cybersecurity revenue totalled US$92 million, up from the US$88 million seen a year earlier.

In recent months, BlackBerry has been working to separate its Internet of Things and cybersecurity divisions from one another.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

