Canada

6 puppies found abandoned in wire cage on roadside in York Region

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted April 3, 2024 3:44 pm
1 min read
York Regional Police is seeking witnesses after six puppies were left abandoned at the side of the road in the Township of King. View image in full screen
York Regional Police is seeking witnesses after six puppies were left abandoned at the side of the road in the Township of King. Handout / York Regional Police
York police are looking for witnesses after a cage containing six abandoned puppies was located on the side of the road in the Township of King on Tuesday.

Police said they received a call for an animal complaint near Weston Road and 15th Sideroad just before 2:30 p.m. on April 2.

When officers arrived, they learned that a passerby had discovered the puppies — described as similar to a Husky breed — inside of a wire cage along the roadside.

The puppies did not appear to be in distress and had no visible injuries, police said.

Police said the puppies have since been taken into the care of Animal Services, where they are receiving the “necessary care and attention.”

They added that the puppies are not ready for adoption.

York police are asking anyone with information on who abandoned the puppies to reach out to investigators or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, or online at www.1800222tips.com.

