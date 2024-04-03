Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

B.C. government to introduce home-flipping tax legislation Wednesday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 3, 2024 3:29 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. government presents legislation to introduce new home-flipping tax'
B.C. government presents legislation to introduce new home-flipping tax
WATCH: The province will present legislation to introduce the new home-flipping tax this spring, designed to increase housing supply and discourage speculators from driving up prices. Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has more on the province's plan. – Feb 26, 2024
The British Columbia government is slated to introduce legislation enacting its new home-flipping tax on Wednesday.

Global News will livestream an announcement at 2:45 p.m. here by Finance Minister Katrine Conroy and Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon following the legislation’s introduction.

The province says the tax will target speculators and improve housing supply.

Click to play video: 'B.C. Budget 2024: New house-flipping tax to crack down on speculators'
B.C. Budget 2024: New house-flipping tax to crack down on speculators

Under the proposal, first announced in the 2024 budget, anyone who buys a home and then sells it within two years of purchase will be taxed.

Homes sold within one year will be subject to a 20 per cent tax. The tax amount will decline the longer the property is owed, hitting zero after two years of ownership.

The legislation includes exemptions for people facing unavoidable life changes, including death, divorce, job relocation or loss and people adding to the housing supply.

If passed, it will take effect in January 2025.

 

