Driver dead following two-vehicle crash near Simcoe, Ont.: OPP

A driver is dead after a two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning just north of Simcoe, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Norfolk County believe the incident happened around 11: a.m. at the intersection of Highway 24 and Concession 13 Townsend.

“I’m sad to say that one of the drivers was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Cst. Andrew Gamble said in a social media post. “The other involved driver was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Highway 24 is closed between Windham Road 12 and 13th Street West amid an investigation.

Sadly, one driver was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the other was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (2 of 3) ^ag — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) April 3, 2024