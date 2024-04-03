Menu

Traffic

Driver dead following two-vehicle crash near Simcoe, Ont.: OPP

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 3, 2024 2:22 pm
1 min read
OPP investigate a fatal collision on Highway 24 near Simcoe, Ont. Apr.3, 2024. View image in full screen
OPP investigate a fatal collision on Highway 24 near Simcoe, Ont. Apr.3, 2024. Global News
A driver is dead after a two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning just north of Simcoe, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Norfolk County believe the incident happened around 11: a.m. at the intersection of Highway 24 and Concession 13 Townsend.

“I’m sad to say that one of the drivers was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Cst. Andrew Gamble said in a social media post. “The other involved driver was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Highway 24 is closed between Windham Road 12 and 13th Street West amid an investigation.

