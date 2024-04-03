Kingston issues burn ban during total solar eclipse

Send this page to someone via email

Fireworks and open-air fires will not be allowed in Kingston during and in the lead-up to Monday’s solar eclipse.

Kingston Fire & Rescue said Wednesday a complete burn ban will be in effect from April 5 at 8 a.m. until April 9 at 8 a.m.

The move comes as Kingston has warned between 70,000 and 500,000 visitors may descend on the city and region for the eclipse.

“By issuing a burn ban, we can keep resources available to respond to emergency scenes when and where they are needed,” Fire Chief Monique Belair said in a statement Wednesday.

“If the fire department is responding to an open-air fire, crews will be unavailable to help in other emergency or rescue situations. This may come at the expense of increased response times, endangerment to the responders, or even the loss of life.

“We ask that all residents and visitors comply with the burn ban to ensure we keep Kingston safe for all.”

While the ban is in effect, fireworks and all open-air fires, including campfires, outdoor appliance fires, agricultural fires, and brush fires will be prohibited, officials said.

Officials say propane and natural gas appliances, smokers, barbeques, and charcoal appliances will be allowed, but should be used with “extreme caution.”

During Monday afternoon’s eclipse, parts of southern Ontario, including Kingston, will be in the path of totality, which means the region will be plunged into complete darkness, something that hasn’t happened in the area for nearly 700 years.

Kingston is considered among the top sites in Canada to view the solar eclipse, and people are travelling from around the world to see it.

The city has planned viewing events at strategic locations around Kingston in an attempt to avoid grid-locked traffic after the eclipse.

Kingstonians have been asked to avoid driving Monday and the city is encouraging locals to watch the eclipse close to home to keep roads clear.

Road closures are also planned to make sure routes to the hospital remain open, officials have said.