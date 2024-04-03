Menu

Crime

Lamborghini Huracan crash in West Vancouver nets charges for 13-year-old driver

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 3, 2024 1:43 pm
1 min read
West Vancouver police shared this photo of the smashed lamborghini from late March. View image in full screen
West Vancouver police shared this photo of the smashed lamborghini from late March. West Vancouver police
A 13-year-old and a friend decided to take an expensive car for a ride, and it did not end well.

West Vancouver police said on March 25 at about 11 p.m., officers were called to a single-vehicle collision on the Trans Canada Highway.

They found a Lamborghini Huracán in the ditch with no one inside.

They started a search for the driver and any passengers and with the vehicle owner’s help, they found out a 13-year-old had been driving the car.

“The youth and a friend decided to take the car for a drive but were unable to control the car in the dark and rainy conditions,” Sgt. Chris Bigland with the West Vancouver police said.

“While significant property damage has been done, we are grateful that no one was hurt in the collision.”

The teen has been charged under the Motor Vehicle Act with speeding, driving without due care, failing to remain at the scene of a collision, and driving with no driver’s licence.

According to Kelly Blue Book, the 2024 Lamborghini Huracán starts at US$249,865. It is not known what year the Lamborghini was that crashed in West Vancouver.

