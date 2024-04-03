Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Traffic

Union demands stricter safety measures for Quebec road signage industry

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted April 3, 2024 1:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Union demands stricter safety measure to better protect Quebec road signallers'
Union demands stricter safety measure to better protect Quebec road signallers
WATCH: With summer roadwork blitzes just around the corner, the United Steelworkers Union is calling for changes to the road signalling industry. The union wants better safety measures to be put in place after a rise in work-related injuries.
With the summer work blitz set to begin in Montreal, the United Steelworkers Union is calling for changes to the road signage industry.

Union officials are calling on the Quebec government to “step up” in what they describe as a major cleanup of the industry.

The lack of regulation on construction sites is cause for concern and puts the lives of road signal workers at risk, according to union spokesperson Martin L’Abbée.

Workplace accidents on Quebec roads have quadrupled in the past eight years.

According to the province’s workplace safety board, 215 workers were injured while on the job in 2022.

Since 2008, the industry has seen 19 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Fatal accident on Highway 40'
Fatal accident on Highway 40

Better enforcement of laws already in place would change that, according to L’Abbée.

“Now you have people from companies signing off that everyone has their professional cards, even companies in downtown Montreal. Most don’t have the proper certification and they are responsible. They are putting their life in danger and everyone who passes on the road,” L’Abbée said.

L’Abbée said safety standards have plummeted, causing serious security issues.

The union wants to see the implementation of a sole government entity to better oversee the certification of traffic control companies, equipment verification and comprehensive training.

The Quebec Transport Ministry says it has taken and continues to take steps to improve safety on roadways.

In the meantime, from May to October the union says it will be setting up a whistleblowing hotline for the public to identify any signage safety issues on Quebec roads.

— with files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Transport Quebec appeals to drivers to move over when they see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road with its lights flashing, and a reminder: It’s the law.'
Transport Quebec appeals to drivers to move over when they see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road with its lights flashing, and a reminder: It’s the law.
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

