Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Meth, cocaine, fentanyl, handguns and batons seized in Kamloops bust

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 3, 2024 3:16 pm
1 min read
A police car with flashing lights is shown in this file image. View image in full screen
A police car with flashing lights is shown in this file image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Rourke
There were 27 people arrested and large quantities of drugs and weapons seized during a sweep last month targeting suspected drug traffickers, Kamloops RCMP said.

More than two kilograms of illegal drugs including suspected meth, cocaine, and fentanyl, as well as two handguns, a replica handgun, knives, bear mace, and batons, were seized in a four-day project launched March 20 by members of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit British Columbia (CFSEU-BC), Uniform Gang Enforcement Team (UGET), and Kamloops RCMP.

Local police use intelligence-based approaches and joint-partnerships to help hold violent offenders accountable and reduce their presence in Kamloops, police said in the statement.

Skeletal remains found near Kamloops landfill

The assistance of UGET was requested following a series of enforcement actions related to the local drug trafficking trade.

“The overt presence of our UGET officers in communities throughout the province is a key activity that allows CFSEU-BC to contribute to the overall success of reducing gang-related violence,” Sgt. Brenda Winpenny said.

“Collaboratively working with the many policing agencies in our province contributes to the overall success of CFSEU-BC to fulfill our mandate in reducing the incidents of gang-related criminal activity and associated violence that threatens the safety of our communities in B.C.”

Throughout the weekend, 24 files were create specifically related to the targeted enforcement. These included motor vehicle investigations, suspicious vehicles and occurrences, warrant executions, prohibited driving, weapons and drug offences.

A stolen vehicle was also recovered.

