Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Entertainment

Calgarians promote inclusivity at international dance event

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted April 3, 2024 6:42 pm
1 min read
Calgarians say inclusivity at international dance event ‘makes the world a better place’
WATCH: Some talented Calgary dancers are excited to be hosting a major event this week. As Gil Tucker shows us, they’re taking steps to really open up the floor to make sure everyone’s included.
Organizers are preparing for the kickoff of the 15th annual Calgary International Salsa Congress and participants are increasingly moving away from traditional ways of pairing up to dance.

“Traditionally, the leader typically used to be a man, but now you’ll have men leading men, women leading women,” dancer Rebekah Korbel said. “It’s great that everybody can be a part of it. It’s very inclusive, which I really love, having that kind of inclusivity.”

The new approach applies to all the dance styles featured during competitions, performances and workshops at the event.

Those styles include Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha, Latin Hustle and Tango.

“Most dance communities are accepting of all genders, so it’s almost the norm these days,” dancer Tien Hoang said. “It just makes the world a better place.”

Click to play video: 'Calgary teen ‘super excited’ to represent Canada at international dance competition in Europe'
Calgary teen ‘super excited’ to represent Canada at international dance competition in Europe

Competitors and performers from all over Canada, the U.S. and Mexico will be attending the congress.

“The very, very cool thing is we rotate partners and everybody dances with everybody,” event organizer Kelly Lannan said. “I think that’s something really unique and special to our community.”

The Calgary International Salsa Congress runs from April 4-7 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown Calgary.

“It’s a very supportive community,” Lannan said, “very welcoming to everyone of all genders.”

Click to play video: 'Canadian dance duo takes funk on the road'
Canadian dance duo takes funk on the road
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

