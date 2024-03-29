Menu

Lifestyle

Young dancers from Okanagan prepare for international competition at Dance World Cup

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted March 29, 2024 2:51 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Okanagan dancers rehearse ahead of Dance World Cup'
Okanagan dancers rehearse ahead of Dance World Cup
Two dancers from the Okanagan are preparing to perform on the world stage. Sydney Morton takes us to a Kelowna dance studio where two members of team Canada rehearse ahead of the Dance World Cup
Although countless hours of rehearsing are behind them, there are even more ahead. But young dancers Kennedy Ashton and Brooklyn Tietze don’t mind. It’s their hard work that has secured their spots on Team Canada for the Dance World Cup Finals in Prague, Czechia this year.

The two have been training at The Kore Dance Project in Kelowna, B.C. for three years.

“We encourage them to audition for anything they can to get experience,” said Michelle Koricina, owner of The Kore Dance Project.

“[Tietze] specializes in Tap [dance] and she is a phenomenal tapper. [Ashton] is on the Jazz and Contemporary team and she has come so far in the three years that we have had her. It’s pretty amazing.”
To keep their nerves at bay, the two dancers are keeping a busy schedule.

“The kids train during the week at this studio and once a month they head down to Vancouver to train with their Team Canada colleagues in Vancouver, so a lot of back and forth,” said Ryan Ashton, Kennedy’s Dad.

Ashton’s parents, Ryan and Corrie say they are looking forward to travelling to the tournament to cheer on their daughter.

“Team Canada is just over 200 people, 200 kids and young adults and that’s right across the country from B.C. to Newfoundland,” said Corrie Ashton, Kennedy’s Mom. “I think last year’s world cup was just over 7,500 dancers in 50 countries. That’s a big deal, that’s really cool,”

The girls say are ready for the challenge.

“I am really excited that we get to go there, meet other people and see what it’s like in Prague,” said 13-year-old Tietze.

Ashton echoes the sentiment. “It’s just really exciting and I can’t wait to actually get there,” she said.

The Dance World Cup will bring thousands of dancers together in Czechia June 27 to July 6.

 

