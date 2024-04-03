Games 6 and 7 in Kitchener Rangers-Erie Otters series shifted due to total solar eclipse

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Hockey League has rescheduled potential games six and seven of the playoff series between the Erie Otters and Kitchener Rangers due to Monday’s total solar eclipse.

The games were scheduled to take place on Monday in Erie and Tuesday in Kitchener, but have each been pushed back by a day.

A release from the OHL said that the games needed to be moved because of “avoid logistical challenges affecting travel presented by the upcoming total solar eclipse.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Erie, Pa. is in the path of totality for Monday’s total solar eclipse. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the city is expecting an influx of 250,000 people to watch the event.

Down the highway in Niagara Falls, officials from the Canadian area say they are expecting as many as a million people to be in the region to take in the celestial event.

Story continues below advertisement

Hotel rooms in the area are sold out, while the Rangers would also need to get across what will likely be a chaotic border crossing to enter into the U.S.

The two games remain tentative as the Rangers hold a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series with Games 4 and 5 set to take place on Thursday in Erie and Friday in Kitchener.