Former Sask. Roughriders CEO, president dead at 73

The Saskatchewan Roughriders former CEO and president Jim Hopson has died at the age of 73. According to the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Hopson passed away on April 2 after a three-year battle with colon cancer.

“Hopson was a titan for the Saskatchewan Roughrider Football Club both on and off the field. The Regina, Saskatchewan native, who grew up attending Roughrider games, suited up for his hometown team from 1973 to 1976, lining up alongside his heroes: George Reed and Ron Lancaster. In each of his four seasons in Green and White, the team made the West Final,” the release read.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The current Riders CEO and president Craig Reynolds stated in the release that he is returning from a family vacation and will be available to speak on Thursday morning.

“As president, Jim ushered in a new era for our organization that included two Grey Cup Championships, incredible financial success, and perhaps most importantly, a belief in Roughrider football that will never fade away,” stated Reynolds.

Story continues below advertisement

“But more than that, Jim was an optimist, someone who made you feel better by just being around him and a friend to all who knew him. On behalf of Rider Nation, I want to send our condolences to Brenda, Tyler and Carrie, as well as our thanks for everything Jim brought to our team, and our community.”

More to come…