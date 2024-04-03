Menu

Canada

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, April 3

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 3, 2024 10:53 am
1 min read
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, April 3
Beautiful spring morning — Emily-May Simmonds with what you need to know in your Wednesday, April 3, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Incorporating colours at home, spring morning weather and the importance of minor hockey.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, April 3, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Metric Design discusses introducing colour to homes

Tamara Bowman and Amber Blue with Metric Design spoke about different ways to bring colour into your home.

Blue said most people think about painting a wall but said colour focal points can also come from tile, wallpaper or even faucets.

Bowman spoke about a trend called “dopamine décor” that focuses on creating spaces that give you energy and vibrancy.

Metric Design discusses introducing colour to homes

Saskatoon Minor Hockey Association celebrates 50 years

Kelly Boes with the Saskatoon Minor Hockey Association said the association is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Boes said elite-level hockey can take care of itself if you have a good grassroots program.

He spoke about the importance of team sports like hockey, saying kids learn the team mentality.

Saskatoon Minor Hockey Association celebrates 50 years
