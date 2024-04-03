Bottineau the hero as Kitchener Rangers record OT win over Erie Otters

Send this page to someone via email

The Kitchener Rangers recorded an important come-from behind win on Tuesday night in Erie, as they defeated the Otters 4-3 in overtime.

Erie jumped out to an early lead as Sam Alfano scored his fourth goal of the series on the power play less than four minutes into the first period.

Kaleb Smith doubled the Otters’ advantage as he managed to beat Rangers netminder Jackson Parsons at the 15:31 mark.

The Otters once again scored early in the second period as Dylan Edwards also notched his fourth goal of the series to hand Erie a 3-0 lead before the Rangers woke up.

Less than two minutes later, Kitchener forward Adrian Misaljevic got his side on the board, with Antonino Pugliese adding a second goal for Kitchener about 10 minutes later.

The Otters held a 3-2 lead heading into the third period before Justin Bottineau would tie things up at the 8:56 mark of the third period.

The two sides were unable to settle things in the regulation time but unlikely hero Bottineau would once again step up in overtime for Kitchener.

After only scoring five goals all season, Bottineau would score his second of the game in overtime to lead the Rangers to victory.

Parsons had a strong night in goal for Kitchener as he made 40 saves to record the win while his counterpart, Ben Gaudreau made 23 saves in a losing effort.

The win gives the Rangers a 2-1 series lead and also allows them to regain home-ice advantage in their best-of-seven OHL playoff match-up with the Otters.

The two sides will meet again in Erie on Thursday before the series shifts back to Kitchener for Game 5 on Friday night.