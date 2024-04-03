Menu

World

Concert attack has sparked jump in army recruitment, Russia claims

By Staff Reuters
Posted April 3, 2024 7:46 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Recognizing the full implications of the Russia terror attack'
Recognizing the full implications of the Russia terror attack
WATCH - Recognizing the full implications of the Russia terror attack – Mar 26, 2024
Russia has seen a significant jump in the number of people signing contracts to join the armed forces since last month’s deadly attack on a concert hall near Moscow, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.

In a statement, it said more than 100,000 people have signed contracts with the military since the start of the year, including about 16,000 in the past 10 days alone.

“During interviews conducted over the past week at selection points in Russian cities, most candidates indicated the desire to avenge those killed in the tragedy that occurred on March 22, 2024 in the Moscow region as the main motive for concluding a contract,” the ministry said.

At least 144 people were killed in a mass shooting and fire at the Crocus City Hall concert venue in an attack that was claimed by the Islamic State militant group.

Click to play video: 'Moscow attack: Russia would be ‘cynical’ to blame Ukraine, Macron says'
Moscow attack: Russia would be ‘cynical’ to blame Ukraine, Macron says

Russia has said, however, that the attackers were linked to Ukraine – something Kyiv has repeatedly denied and the United States has dismissed as nonsense.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Russia is relying on a steady stream of new recruits to the armed forces in order to wage the war in Ukraine, now well into its third year.

President Vladimir Putin ordered an unpopular draft of 300,000 men in September 2022 but has said there is no need for another compulsory mobilization because the numbers signing voluntary contracts are so strong.

Posters across Russian cities extol the soldiers fighting in Ukraine as patriots and heroes, and many of those signing up are attracted by salaries far higher than they can earn as civilians.

Click to play video: 'Moscow attack: 4 suspects in concert hall shooting appear in court'
Moscow attack: 4 suspects in concert hall shooting appear in court

Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February 2022, has been slowly advancing in the past two months after a Ukrainian counteroffensive last year failed to make significant gains.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said last month that Moscow would bolster its military by adding two new armies and 30 new formations by the end of this year.

© 2024 Reuters

