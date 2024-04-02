Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police looking for man who allegedly assaulted officer during demonstration

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted April 2, 2024 9:42 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Demonstrators allege Toronto police brutality'
Demonstrators allege Toronto police brutality
WATCH: Pro-Palestinian demonstrators allege that Toronto police tactics are increasingly restrictive and hostile. Organizers of a weekend protest march said their rights were infringed. One woman was arrested after police said she threw horse manure at one of the officers. Sean O’Shea reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto police released images of a male suspect they believe is responsible for allegedly assaulting an officer during a demonstration over the weekend.

On Saturday, officers attended a demonstration in the Gerrard Street East and Parliament Street area just before 5:30 p.m.

Police said the suspect was in attendance at the demonstration and assaulted an officer before fleeing the area.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The man is described as being between 25-35 years old, clean-shaven and was seen wearing a grey t-shirt, blue button-up shirt, black zip-up sweater, black jacket, black pants and white Adidas shoes.

Toronto police released images of the man, hoping someone would recognize him.

Toronto police looking for man who allegedly assaulted officer during demonstration - image View image in full screen
Handout / Toronto Police Service

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3506, or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or online at www.222tips.com.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices