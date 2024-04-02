Toronto police looking for man who allegedly assaulted officer during demonstration

Toronto police released images of a male suspect they believe is responsible for allegedly assaulting an officer during a demonstration over the weekend.
On Saturday, officers attended a demonstration in the Gerrard Street East and Parliament Street area just before 5:30 p.m.
Police said the suspect was in attendance at the demonstration and assaulted an officer before fleeing the area.
The man is described as being between 25-35 years old, clean-shaven and was seen wearing a grey t-shirt, blue button-up shirt, black zip-up sweater, black jacket, black pants and white Adidas shoes.
Toronto police released images of the man, hoping someone would recognize him.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3506, or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or online at www.222tips.com.
