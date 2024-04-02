Police dog Dug lauded for role in South Okanagan stolen vehicle arrests

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were arrested Tuesday during a stolen truck search in the South Okanagan, with police lauding a K9 companion.

According to Oliver RCMP, the incident began when a citizen reported that his vehicle had been rammed while following a stolen vehicle along McKinney Road near Mount Baldy.

Police say the suspects — a man and two women — then fled the Ford F250 that had been stolen from West Kelowna on Friday, hoping to escape by hiding amidst the trees.

Officers from Oliver and Osoyoos converged into the area, where the citizen was located. Not long after their arrival, police quickly located the two women.

Both were found in bushes close to the road. One is a 22-year-old from Vernon; the other is a 38-year-old from Oliver.

However, an extensive search was needed to find the driver, a 27-year-old man from Williams Lake. Air services were called in, along with a police dog from Penticton.

“The capture and arrest of this man would not have been possible without the determined efforts of police dog Dug,” said Sgt. Jason Bayda.

“Of course, I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the dedication of our dog handler and cover officer who trekked through nearly five km of snow and steep terrain under the watchful eyes in the sky of our skilled pilot.”

Police say all three were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, with the man facing additional charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and breach of probation.

“We always encourage the public to call us when they see a crime being committed and to not engage the suspects,” said Bayda.

“You never know who you are dealing with and what risks they can pose to you.

“In this case, we are thankful that neither the citizen nor any officers were injured. The man and two women were also uninjured, but, as can be expected, they were cold and tired.”