Sports

Morgan Rielly set to return from injury for Leafs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 2, 2024 2:50 pm
1 min read
Share

TORONTO – Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly is ready to return.

Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters following Tuesday’s practice the team’s No. 1 blueliner has recovered from an upper-body injury and will be available for Wednesday’s home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The 30-year-old Rielly, who has missed the last four contests, sits fifth in team scoring with seven goals and 44 assists in 65 games this season.

Keefe added that star winger Mitch Marner “likely” won’t play Wednesday — his 12th consecutive game missed due to a high ankle sprain — but could be an option when the Leafs visit the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

The 26-year-old has 25 goals and 76 points in 62 games in 2023-24.

Leafs forward Calle Jarnkrok (hand) remains sidelined along with defencemen Timothy Liljegren (upper body) and Joel Edmundson (undisclosed).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

