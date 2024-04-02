Menu

Canada

RCMP rescue people stranded on Lake Winnipeg after SUV falls through ice

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted April 2, 2024 3:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ice awareness and safety with Professor Popsicle'
Ice awareness and safety with Professor Popsicle
Gordon Giesbrecht also known as Professor Popsicle with the University of Manitoba talks ice safety and the effect icy cold water can have on the body – Jan 19, 2023
Two people are doing OK after being stranded on Lake Winnipeg near Selkirk, Man.

On Sunday morning, Mounties said, they received a report about the predicament. Officers said a man and woman were travelling on the lake to their regular ice fishing spot, and without warning, their vehicle plunged through thin ice.

Police spoke with the duo on a cellphone, asking them to watch for RCMP cruiser emergency lights.

“Officers had to use extreme caution while travelling over the ice due to the thin ice and open water in some places,” authorities said.

Once the pair saw the police lights, RCMP said they carefully walked towards officers because the ice was too thin for Mounties to drive to them.

“We want to remind everyone that with warming temperatures and uncertain ice thickness, it is not safe to be out on the ice at this time, especially not in a vehicle,” said Cp. Chris Kabernick of the Selkirk Area RCMP.

The vehicle was recovered by a tow company, officers said.

Click to play video: 'Safety tools for ice activities in Manitoba'
Safety tools for ice activities in Manitoba
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

