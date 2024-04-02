It’s coyote denning season in Vancouver. Here’s how to avoid conflict

Send this page to someone via email

Spring is in the air, the birds are chirping and, in Vancouver, mother coyotes are up and about, protecting their dens.

The Vancouver Park Board is issuing its annual reminder about the animals’ heightened activity, along with tips aimed at ensuring peaceful coexistence.

Coyotes begin breeding in January and by April have begun to emerge with their new litters.

“During this period coyotes become more active as they establish dens, guard their territories, and gather extra food for their pups,” the park board said in a Tuesday media release.

Coyotes are most active at dawn and dusk. However, city officials say they are also more bold about appearing in the daytime this time of year to protect their young.

That could take the form of “guiding” humans and pets away from their dens or adopting a more defensive stance if they feel threatened, the city said.

The city said it could take steps including closing off certain trails in woodland areas coyotes favour for their dens in order to reduce potential conflicts.

The city is reminding people never to leave food on the ground or to feed wildlife, which can habituate animals and increase conflicts. Anyone caught feeding wildlife can be fined $500.

It’s also urging people to respect trail closures and keep their pets leashed or in designated off-leash areas.

People should also give coyotes their space. The city advises anyone approached by a coyote to make themselves appear large, yell at it and act aggressively to scare it off.

If you see a coyote behaving normally, you can report it for tracking purposes to the Stanley Park Ecology Society online or by calling 604-257-6908, ext 104.

If you see concerning coyote incidents, including aggressive behaviour, physical interactions with humans or pets, or someone feeding the animals you can report it to the Provincial Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line on 1-877-952-7277.