Vancouver wants Supreme Court of Canada to weigh in on bylaw limiting rent hikes

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 2, 2024 3:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Could ‘vacancy control’ help solve B.C.’s housing crisis?'
Could ‘vacancy control’ help solve B.C.’s housing crisis?
The advocacy group Together Against Poverty Society is calling for a vacancy control system to combat big rent increases. 'Global News Morning' speaks with the group's executive director, Doug King, about how the system would work. – Jan 5, 2023
The City of Vancouver wants the Supreme Court of Canada to weigh in on its proposed bylaw to limit rent hikes when tenancy changes in single-room occupancy (SRO) units.

Vancouver city council approved the policy in 2021, which would have tied rents to a specific SRO unit rather than its tenant. The bylaw would have held increases to the rate of inflation on units priced at $500 more, or inflation plus five per cent for those under $500.

In 2022, the B.C. Supreme Court quashed the bylaw, agreeing with two landlords that the city had overstepped its authority as rent is already regulated under B.C.’s Residential Tenancy Act.

Click to play video: 'BCGEU pushes for vacancy control'
BCGEU pushes for vacancy control
In February the B.C. Court of Appeal upheld that decision.

In a Tuesday media release, the city said it was seeking leave to appeal the appellate court’s decision at Canada’s top court.

The city says its 6,500 SRO units offer housing of last resort to Vancouver’s most vulnerable residents, and that privately owned facilities are increasingly becoming out of reach to low-income renters.

It says the byalw is meant to slow speculative investment and surging rents.

The Supreme Court of Canada has not yet indicated whether it will hear the case.

