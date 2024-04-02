Vancouver wants Supreme Court of Canada to weigh in on bylaw limiting rent hikes

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Vancouver wants the Supreme Court of Canada to weigh in on its proposed bylaw to limit rent hikes when tenancy changes in single-room occupancy (SRO) units.

Vancouver city council approved the policy in 2021, which would have tied rents to a specific SRO unit rather than its tenant. The bylaw would have held increases to the rate of inflation on units priced at $500 more, or inflation plus five per cent for those under $500.

In 2022, the B.C. Supreme Court quashed the bylaw, agreeing with two landlords that the city had overstepped its authority as rent is already regulated under B.C.’s Residential Tenancy Act.

2:12 BCGEU pushes for vacancy control

In February the B.C. Court of Appeal upheld that decision.

Story continues below advertisement

In a Tuesday media release, the city said it was seeking leave to appeal the appellate court’s decision at Canada’s top court.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The city says its 6,500 SRO units offer housing of last resort to Vancouver’s most vulnerable residents, and that privately owned facilities are increasingly becoming out of reach to low-income renters.

It says the byalw is meant to slow speculative investment and surging rents.

The Supreme Court of Canada has not yet indicated whether it will hear the case.