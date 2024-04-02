SIU closes probe into fatal QEW crash in Burlington that killed passenger

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog has closed its probe into a fatal January crash on the QEW that claimed the life of a 25-year-old man.

The incident involved a pickup truck that tried to flee from two Halton regional police officers during a traffic stop Jan. 29 around 3:30 a.m. near the Fort Erie-bound QEW at Guelph Line.

The SIU is investigating a fatal collision involving a pickup truck that fled @HRPSBurl officers in Burlington this morning

– At 345am truck stopped for speeding at QEW/Guelph Line

– Truck fled, crashed at Brant St exit

– 4 ppl in truck

– 26 y/o man died

News Release to follow — Special Investigations Unit (@SIUOntario) January 29, 2024

The vehicle, which had a driver and three passengers, crashed at the Brant Street exit and rolled over.

Several people in the truck were sent to hospital with varying injuries. One would be pronounced dead in hospital, according to the SIU.

The SIU investigation revealed the pickup had been stopped after allegedly doing 150 kilometres per hour on the roadway headed westbound near Burloak Drive.

The posted speed limit on that portion of the highway is 100 kilometres per hour.

Before officers approached the truck, the report says the vehicle accelerated away at “high speed” from the two police cruisers, later losing control on the off-ramp.

According to the SIU, a 25-year-old male passenger died as a result of the collision.

Two other passengers suffered serious injuries.

The driver was unharmed.

“It was apparent on this record that neither officer did anything that could conceivably attract criminal sanction in connection with this matter, ” SIU director Joseph Martino said in his decision to close the file.