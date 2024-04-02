Menu

SIU closes probe into fatal QEW crash in Burlington that killed passenger

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 2, 2024 3:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '1 dead after pickup flees police in Ontario, crashes at QEW Burlington exit: SIU'
1 dead after pickup flees police in Ontario, crashes at QEW Burlington exit: SIU
Ontario's police watchdog says one person died in a highway crash near Burlington after a truck attempted to flee two police officers that had stopped it for speeding – Jan 29, 2024
Ontario’s police watchdog has closed its probe into a fatal January crash on the QEW that claimed the life of a 25-year-old man.

The incident involved a pickup truck that tried to flee from two Halton regional police officers during a traffic stop Jan. 29 around 3:30 a.m. near the Fort Erie-bound QEW at Guelph Line.

The vehicle, which had a driver and three passengers, crashed at the Brant Street exit and rolled over.

Several people in the truck were sent to hospital with varying injuries. One would be pronounced dead in hospital, according to the SIU.

The SIU investigation revealed the pickup had been stopped after allegedly doing 150 kilometres per hour on the roadway headed westbound near Burloak Drive.

The posted speed limit on that portion of the highway is 100 kilometres per hour.

Before officers approached the truck, the report says the vehicle accelerated away at “high speed” from the two police cruisers, later losing control on the off-ramp.

According to the SIU, a 25-year-old male passenger died as a result of the collision.

Two other passengers suffered serious injuries.

The driver was unharmed.

“It was apparent on this record that neither officer did anything that could conceivably attract criminal sanction in connection with this matter, ” SIU director Joseph Martino said in his decision to close the file.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

