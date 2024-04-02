Guilty plea entered in 2020 Kelowna killing

Send this page to someone via email

The woman accused of a 2020 killing in Kelowna’s Black Mountain neighbourhood appeared in court Tuesday and pleaded guilty.

Marlena Isnardy admitted that she was behind the manslaughter death of Matthew Cholette, Dec. 15, 2020, and will appear again later this year for sentencing.

Isnardy was arrested in February 2022 and, at that time, charged with second-degree murder in the death of Cholette, 27, whose body was found outside a townhouse complex in Black Mountain, Dec. 13, 2020.

While details of what transpired between the two that night will remain unknown to the public until sentencing, police said shortly after Isnardy’s arrest they’d been to the home where Cholette’s body was found two days beforehand.

At that time, they were called in response to a noise complaint related to an alleged domestic dispute.

Isnardy will return to court June 3 and at that time her sentencing date will be scheduled. Two reports are expected to be completed at that time, a Gladue report and a pre-sentencing report.