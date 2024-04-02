Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guilty plea entered in 2020 Kelowna killing

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 2, 2024 2:46 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'RCMP investing ‘suspicious death’ of 27-year-old man in Kelowna, B.C.'
RCMP investing ‘suspicious death’ of 27-year-old man in Kelowna, B.C.
A 27-year-old man is dead and one person is in custody as police investigate a suspicious death incident outside a Kelowna townhouse complex. It's been the scene of heavy police presence since last night--a townhouse complex in Kelowna's Black Mountain area. That's where police were called Sunday night responding to a report of a disturbance but when they arrived they found one man dead. As Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, the death is considered suspicious – Dec 14, 2020
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The woman accused of a 2020 killing in Kelowna’s Black Mountain neighbourhood appeared in court Tuesday and pleaded guilty.

Marlena Isnardy admitted that she was behind the manslaughter death of Matthew Cholette, Dec. 15, 2020, and will appear again later this year for sentencing.

Isnardy was arrested in February 2022 and, at that time, charged with second-degree murder in the death of Cholette, 27, whose body was found outside a townhouse complex in Black Mountain, Dec. 13, 2020.

Click to play video: 'RCMP investing ‘suspicious death’ of 27-year-old man in Kelowna, B.C.'
RCMP investing ‘suspicious death’ of 27-year-old man in Kelowna, B.C.
Trending Now

While details of what transpired between the two that night will remain unknown to the public until sentencing, police said shortly after Isnardy’s arrest they’d been to the home where Cholette’s body was found two days beforehand.

Story continues below advertisement

At that time, they were called in response to a noise complaint related to an alleged domestic dispute.

Isnardy will return to court June 3 and at that time her sentencing date will be scheduled. Two reports are expected to be completed at that time, a Gladue report and a pre-sentencing report.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices