Brush fire near homeless camp brought quickly under control

Kelowna emergency services rushed to a small fire near Highway 97 and McCurdy Road on Tuesday morning.

Video shows a tree on a hillside engulfed in flames with members of Kelowna’s fire department dousing it.

The fire was quickly brought under control.

At the same time, city crews were cleaning up a nearby homeless camp.

Global News will update this story as more information becomes available.