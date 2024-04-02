Brush fire near homeless camp brought quickly under control

Kelowna emergency services rushed to a small fire near Highway 97 and McCurdy Road on Tuesday morning.
Video shows a tree on a hillside engulfed in flames with members of Kelowna’s fire department dousing it.
The fire was quickly brought under control.
At the same time, city crews were cleaning up a nearby homeless camp.
Global News will update this story as more information becomes available.
