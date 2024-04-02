Menu

Canada

Brush fire near homeless camp brought quickly under control

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 2, 2024 1:29 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Kelowna small brush fire'
Kelowna small brush fire
Kelowna firefighters battled a small brush fire near Highway 97 and McCurdy Road on Tuesday morning.
Kelowna emergency services rushed to a small fire near Highway 97 and McCurdy Road on Tuesday morning.

Video shows a tree on a hillside engulfed in flames with members of Kelowna’s fire department dousing it.

The fire was quickly brought under control.

At the same time, city crews were cleaning up a nearby homeless camp.

Global News will update this story as more information becomes available.

