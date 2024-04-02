Menu

Traffic

County Road 507 in Trent Lakes closed for collision: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 2, 2024 1:32 pm
1 min read
A section of County Road 507 in the Municipality of Trent Lakes is closed for a serious collision on April 2, 2024. View image in full screen
A section of County Road 507 in the Municipality of Trent Lakes is closed for a serious collision on April 2, 2024. Brad Ferguson via Getty Images
A section of County Road 507 in the Municipality of Trent Lakes, Ont., is closed following a serious collision late Tuesday morning.

Peterborough County OPP say a collision occurred around 11:45 a.m. on County Road 507, north of the village of Buckhorn.

No other details have been provided.

Both lanes of County Road 507 are closed between County Road 36 and Mississauga Dam Road.

“Please remain away from the area and plan alternate routes until further notice,” OPP stated at 1:05 p.m.

More to come.

 

