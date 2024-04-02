County Road 507 in Trent Lakes closed for collision: Peterborough County OPP

See more sharing options

A section of County Road 507 in the Municipality of Trent Lakes, Ont., is closed following a serious collision late Tuesday morning.

Peterborough County OPP say a collision occurred around 11:45 a.m. on County Road 507, north of the village of Buckhorn.

No other details have been provided.

#PtboOPP are currently on scene at a serious collision on CR507. CR507 is currently closed between CR36 and Mississauga Dam Rd. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes. @PtboCounty @TrentLakesOnt

^dg pic.twitter.com/X3PAmt5pLi — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) April 2, 2024

Both lanes of County Road 507 are closed between County Road 36 and Mississauga Dam Road.

“Please remain away from the area and plan alternate routes until further notice,” OPP stated at 1:05 p.m.

More to come.