Canada

Saskatoon zoo obtains official ownership of zebras

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 2, 2024 12:34 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon zoo fosters zebras by special request from Saskatchewan government'
Saskatoon zoo fosters zebras by special request from Saskatchewan government
Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo manager Jeff Mitchell introduced a group of zebras on Friday that are currently being fostered by the Saskatoon zoo at the request of the provincial government. Mitchell said there is no timeline for the zebras fostering arrangement but the zoo is working on winter accommodations by possibly expanding an existing heated shelter. – Jun 30, 2023
Zebras that were seized in Saskatchewan by conservation officers have a permanent home at the Saskatoon Forestry Farm and Zoo.

The five zebras were under the ownership of the government of Saskatchewan after a conservation investigation and were being kept at the zoo, but now that ownership has been transferred to the zoo as of March 31.

Saskatoon’s zebras are here to stay after ownership of them moved from the provincial government to the zoo. View image in full screen
Saskatoon’s zebras are here to stay after ownership of them moved from the provincial government to the zoo. Saskatoon Forestry Farm and Zoo

“Our team has done such an incredible job working with the zebras since they came into our care,” zoo manager Jeff Mitchell said.

“We are excited for the community to come out and learn more about these magnificent animals.”

This news comes as warmer weather starts to hit Saskatchewan, with the zoo saying the zebras will be spending more time in the outdoor habitat as things warm up.

The zoo said zebras can handle cold temperatures down to about -5 C but will spend more time indoors whenever temperatures drop.

