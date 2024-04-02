Menu

Crime

1 dead after shooting in Niagara Falls: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 2, 2024 8:31 am
1 min read
Police say a female motorcycle operator died in a single vehicle crash in Niagara Falls on the afternoon of June 7, 2020. View image in full screen
Police say a female motorcycle operator died in a single vehicle crash in Niagara Falls on the afternoon of June 7, 2020. Don Mitchell / Global News
Police say one person is dead following a shooting in Niagara Falls, Ont., on Monday night.

Homicide detectives say a male died in hospital following an incident just after 6 p.m. not far from the city centre in the area of Epworth Circle and St. Lawrence Avenue.

“Officers arrived on scene and located a male victim with life-threatening injuries,” Niagara Regional Police said in a statement.

“The male was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.”

Investigators say the probe into the matter is in its early stages and that no suspect information is available.

No arrests have been made.

More on Crime
