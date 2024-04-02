Menu

Weather

‘Early spring storm’ expected to move into Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 2, 2024 6:29 am
1 min read
A person carries an umbrella during a downpour of rain in Toronto on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. View image in full screen
A person carries an umbrella during a downpour of rain in Toronto on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul
Environment Canada says an “early spring storm” is expected to move into Toronto over the next few days.

In a special weather statement issued early Tuesday, the weather agency said strong winds, rain and the potential for wet snow starting Tuesday through Thursday.

“A Colorado low is expected to begin affecting the region today,” Environment Canada said.

Heavy rain is expected to begin later Tuesday morning through Wednesday.

Rain may mix with wet show on Wednesday night as cooler air pushes in but is expected to ease by Thursday evening, the weather agency said.

Environment Canada said rainfall amounts of 25 to 30 mm are possible by Wednesday evening “with only trace amounts of wet snow expected at this time.”

Strong easterly winds with gusts of up to 70 km/h are expected to develop but will ease on Wednesday, the special weather statement read.

They also noted power outages may be possible.

“There remains a high degree of uncertainty with the (Colorado) low’s track, which will have significant impacts on temperatures, snowfall amounts as well as if and when rain will transition to snow,” Environment Canada said.

