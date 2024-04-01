Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Community cleanup gets underway in Kelowna, Lake Country

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted April 1, 2024 8:50 pm
1 min read
With spring well underway, what's been hidden under a blanket of winter is emerging and  it calls for a little seasonal help. View image in full screen
With spring well underway, what's been hidden under a blanket of winter is emerging and  it calls for a little seasonal help. COURTESY: RDCO
With spring well underway, what’s been hidden under a blanket of winter is emerging and  it calls for a little seasonal help.

Each April, the Regional District of Central Okanagan supports anyone interested in doing light spring cleaning in their neighbourhood by providing gloves and bags. The RDCO will also arrange to have the trash picked up during a cleanup event.

“Community clean-ups are an easy way to get involved and beautify your community,”  Cynthia Coates, supervisor of Solid Waste Services, said in a press release.

“Pick a project, gather your people and head outdoors for a few hours to make a big difference in your neighbourhood.”

One of the many groups planning a community cleanup this year to help celebrate Earth Day are the students at George Elliot Secondary School and H.S. Grenda Middle School in Lake Country.

“This year, the students hope to inspire as many people as possible in their community to take part in their Community Clean Up Challenge. They are issuing a challenge to students elsewhere in the region to get out there and plan their own clean-ups,” GESS teacher Tim Frechette said.

“Our students are incredibly passionate about giving back to the community and promoting environmental stewardship. They came up with this fun idea as a great way to bring people of all ages and interests together to show their community pride and spirit.”

The RDCO Parks department is also leading a clean-up event on April 13 at three different regional parks and everyone is welcome to join. For more information visit rdco.com/parksprograms.

