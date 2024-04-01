Barrett, Quickley upgraded to probable vs. Lakers

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., will likely return to the Toronto Raptors lineup on Tuesday.

Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic says they will both be listed as probable against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Both Quickley and Barrett missed time as they grieved the loss of loved ones.

Quickley took a leave following the death of his uncle Shawn Hamilton on March 20.

Barrett’s 19-year-old brother Nathan Barrett died on March 14.

Toronto is mired in a 13-game losing skid as most of its starters have been on the team’s inactive list due to injuries or grief.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2024.