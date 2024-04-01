SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Barrett, Quickley upgraded to probable vs. Lakers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 1, 2024 12:59 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO – Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., will likely return to the Toronto Raptors lineup on Tuesday.

Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic says they will both be listed as probable against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Raptors’ Masai Ujiri reflects on Pascal Siakam’s start with Basketball without Borders'
Toronto Raptors’ Masai Ujiri reflects on Pascal Siakam’s start with Basketball without Borders

Both Quickley and Barrett missed time as they grieved the loss of loved ones.

Story continues below advertisement

Quickley took a leave following the death of his uncle Shawn Hamilton on March 20.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Barrett’s 19-year-old brother Nathan Barrett died on March 14.

Toronto is mired in a 13-game losing skid as most of its starters have been on the team’s inactive list due to injuries or grief.

Trending Now

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices