No foul play in drowning death at Hardy Park: Brockville police

Police say foul play is not suspected in a drowning death at Hardy Park in Brockville, Ont.

Emergency crews were called to reports of a person in distress in the St. Lawrence River in the waterfront park Monday morning.

A 39-year-old man was removed from the water and rushed to Brockville General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Brockville police are investigating but say foul play is not suspected.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 613-342-0127.