Canada

No foul play in drowning death at Hardy Park: Brockville police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 1, 2024 10:02 am
1 min read
Brockville police are investigating the drowning death of a 39-year-old man at Hardy Park. View image in full screen
Brockville police are investigating the drowning death of a 39-year-old man at Hardy Park. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Police say foul play is not suspected in a drowning death at Hardy Park in Brockville, Ont.

Emergency crews were called to reports of a person in distress in the St. Lawrence River in the waterfront park Monday morning.

A 39-year-old man was removed from the water and rushed to Brockville General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Brockville police are investigating but say foul play is not suspected.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 613-342-0127.

 

