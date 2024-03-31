One dead, one injured in reported downtown Victoria stabbing

See more sharing options

A man has died and another person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries in a stabbing early Sunday morning in Victoria.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. on Pandora Avenue, near Douglas Street.

Victoria police said one person has been arrested.

The area remained closed Sunday morning for the investigation.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is conducting an investigation and said no further details will be released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VicPD at 604-995-7654.