Crime

One dead, one injured in reported downtown Victoria stabbing

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 31, 2024 7:48 pm
1 min read
The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation into Sunday's fatal stabbing in downtown Victoria. View image in full screen
The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation into Sunday's fatal stabbing in downtown Victoria. Global News
A man has died and another person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries in a stabbing early Sunday morning in Victoria.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. on Pandora Avenue, near Douglas Street.

Victoria police said one person has been arrested.

The area remained closed Sunday morning for the investigation.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is conducting an investigation and said no further details will be released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VicPD at  604-995-7654.

