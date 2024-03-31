Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

20-year-old Sydney, N.S., man dies in car crash on Cape Breton highway

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted March 31, 2024 1:02 pm
1 min read
Police said the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. An RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
A 20-year-old man from Sydney, N.S., was killed Saturday in a single-vehicle crash near the Cape Breton community of Point Edward.

In a release, police said first responders arrived just before 6 p.m. at the scene of the accident on Highway 125.

“Upon arrival at the scene, officers observed a Honda Civic with extensive damage consistent with having overturned,” police said.

“There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.”

Police said the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

The RCMP are continuing an investigation into the incident with assistance from the Cape Breton Regional Police and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.

Highway 125 has reopened after being closed for several hours following the crash.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s loved ones at this difficult time,” police said.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

