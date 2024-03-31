20-year-old Sydney, N.S., man dies in car crash on Cape Breton highway

Send this page to someone via email

A 20-year-old man from Sydney, N.S., was killed Saturday in a single-vehicle crash near the Cape Breton community of Point Edward.

In a release, police said first responders arrived just before 6 p.m. at the scene of the accident on Highway 125.

“Upon arrival at the scene, officers observed a Honda Civic with extensive damage consistent with having overturned,” police said.

“There were no other vehicles involved in the crash.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The RCMP are continuing an investigation into the incident with assistance from the Cape Breton Regional Police and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.

Highway 125 has reopened after being closed for several hours following the crash.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s loved ones at this difficult time,” police said.